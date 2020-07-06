Kerala

Six cases each in Kottayam, Idukki

All Non-Resident Keralites

Six persons, all of them Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs), tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday. Eleven persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from various hospitals on the day. The district currently has 109 active cases while 158 have recovered.

The persons who tested positive on the day are from Vazhoor, Ayarkunnam, Paippad and Panachikkad.

In Idukki

A Correspondent writes from Idukki: Six persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Idukki on Monday.

A woman and her two-year-old child who came to Thodupuzha from Delhi, a Marayur resident who came from Abu Dhabi, two persons who came to Pampadumpara from Tamil Nadu and an Erattayar resident who came from Bengaluru are the patients. They were shifted hospitals.

No one was cured of the disease on the day.

The number of active cases in the district is 53.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 11:13:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/six-cases-each-in-kottayam-idukki/article32006717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY