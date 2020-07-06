Six cases each in Kottayam, Idukki

Six persons, all of them Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs), tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday. Eleven persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from various hospitals on the day. The district currently has 109 active cases while 158 have recovered.
The persons who tested positive on the day are from Vazhoor, Ayarkunnam, Paippad and Panachikkad.
In Idukki
A Correspondent writes from Idukki: Six persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Idukki on Monday.
A woman and her two-year-old child who came to Thodupuzha from Delhi, a Marayur resident who came from Abu Dhabi, two persons who came to Pampadumpara from Tamil Nadu and an Erattayar resident who came from Bengaluru are the patients. They were shifted hospitals.
No one was cured of the disease on the day.
The number of active cases in the district is 53.
