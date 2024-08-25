ADVERTISEMENT

Six body parts retrieved during comprehensive search in Wayanad

Published - August 25, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

CM calls online all-party meeting on August 29 to discuss comprehensive rehabilitation project for survivors

The Hindu Bureau

Six body parts were recovered during a comprehensive search operation at the Anadikkappu and Soochippara waterfalls areas on Sunday, renewing hopes of bringing closure to the families of those missing in the landslides that struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on July 30.

The search was intensified on Sunday following an emotional appeal by survivors at a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary recently. Two teams, each of 14 members comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Special Operations Group, Fire and Rescue Services, Forest department and voluntary organisations, scoured the areas from 6 a.m. The search operation concluded at 3.30 p.m.

Following the landslides, 119 people remain missing, while 231 have been confirmed dead, according to the Wayanad district administration.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an online all-party meeting at 4.30 p.m. on August 29 to discuss a comprehensive rehabilitation project for the survivors. The meeting, aimed at fostering bipartisan cooperation, will bring together leaders from various political parties to deliberate on the rehabilitation initiatives and extend support to the affected people. The rehabilitation project is expected to be a major step towards restoring normalcy and providing succour to the affected people.

CONNECT WITH US