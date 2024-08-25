GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six body parts retrieved during comprehensive search in Wayanad

CM calls online all-party meeting on August 29 to discuss comprehensive rehabilitation project for survivors

Published - August 25, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Six body parts were recovered during a comprehensive search operation at the Anadikkappu and Soochippara waterfalls areas on Sunday, renewing hopes of bringing closure to the families of those missing in the landslides that struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on July 30.

The search was intensified on Sunday following an emotional appeal by survivors at a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary recently. Two teams, each of 14 members comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Special Operations Group, Fire and Rescue Services, Forest department and voluntary organisations, scoured the areas from 6 a.m. The search operation concluded at 3.30 p.m.

Following the landslides, 119 people remain missing, while 231 have been confirmed dead, according to the Wayanad district administration.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an online all-party meeting at 4.30 p.m. on August 29 to discuss a comprehensive rehabilitation project for the survivors. The meeting, aimed at fostering bipartisan cooperation, will bring together leaders from various political parties to deliberate on the rehabilitation initiatives and extend support to the affected people. The rehabilitation project is expected to be a major step towards restoring normalcy and providing succour to the affected people.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.