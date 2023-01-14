HamberMenu
Six bag KSCSTE’s Young Scientist Awards

January 14, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) has named six scientists for the Kerala State Young Scientist Awards (KSYSA)- 2022 in recognition of their ‘‘outstanding contribution to science and technology.’‘ They are, Achu Chandran (Senior Scientist, Materials Science and Technology Division, CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology(NIIST)); Ambili K. M. (Scientist SD, Space Physics Laboratory, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre); Anjineyulu Kothakota (Scientist, Agro-Processing and Technology Division, NIIST); Aravind Madhavan (Research Scientist, School of Biotechnology, Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham); Dhanya R. (ICMR- DHR Young Scientist, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology); and Noel Jacob Kaleekkal (Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode).

