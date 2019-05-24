Six Assembly seats up for grabs

A major challenge awaits the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with byelections to the six Legislative Assembly constituencies in the State on the anvil.

The seats have fallen vacant with legislators K. Muraleedharan representing Vattiyoorkavu, Adoor Prakash (Konni), A.M. Ariff (Aroor) and Hibi Eden (Ernakulam) getting elected to the 17th Lok Sabha. Byelections will also have to be held in the Manjeswaram Assembly constisuency in Kasaragod district following the death of sitting legislators P.B. Abdul Razak (IUML) and K.M. Mani (KCM) in Pala constituency in Kottayam district.

What rule says

Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act mandates the Election Commission of India to fill the ‘casual vacancies’ in Parliament and Assemblies through byelections within six months from the date of the vacancy, provided the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.

Manjeswaram and Kottayam are already vacant and the the other four constituencies to will fall vacant once the sitting legislators tender their resignation with the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha. Thus, the ECI will have to notify the byelections for the six constituencies and complete the election by November at least. Normally, ECI is bound by the rule book to stick to the six-month period.

With the UDF making inroads in 123 Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha poll, the byelections will be a litmus test for the LDF, the UDF and the NDA. The LDF that got a drubbing in the just-concluded polls with its limiting to the first place in only 16 Assembly constituencies and confining to the Alappauzha Lok Sabha seat will be trying to settle the scores by winning the maximum seats.

The BJP, which failed to open its account to the Lok Sabha from the State again despite an increase in the vote share, will be using the forthcoming byelections to increase their tally in the Assembly.

Centrestage

Among the six constituencies, Vattiyoorkavu will be in the centrestage as Mr. Muraleedharan had defeated Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan by 7,622 votes and pushed LDF’s T. N. Seema [CPI(M)] to the third place in the 2016 Assembly elections. The foremost challenge for the three fronts will be to find winning candidates.

Pala will also be in focus and a headache to the UDF due to the internal squabbles in the Kerala Congress Mani over the control of the party after the death of party supremo Mani. Besides, Mani had scrapped through the elections by a margin of just 4,703 votes with LDF’s Mani C. Kappan (NCP) giving a tough fight to the veteran.

In Konni and Ernakulam, the UDF will have to find a suitable local candidate from the Congress to retain the prestigious seats. In 2016, Mr. Prakash had won the Assembly election by a margin of 20,748 votes and Mr. Eden by 21,949 votes.

A challenge

For the LDF, the byelection in Aroor will be a challenge as the UDF will pull out all tricks to overcome the defeat of Shanimol Usman in the Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Ariff had won the elections to the Assembly by 38,519 votes.

The byelection in Manjewaram will be a big test for the IUML and the UDF as the BJP’s K. Surendran had come second in the 2016 elections in which P. B. Abdul Razak had reached the House by just 89 votes.

Since 1958, 42 byelections to Kerala Assembly were held, the last being the byelection to Chengannur in May 2018 after the present LDF government came to power. Saji Cherian of the CPI(M) was elected after the seat fell vacant following the death of K.K. Ramachandran Nair of the Congress.

In the Vengara byelection in 2017, K.N.A. Khader of IUML was elected after the seat fall vacant following the resignation of P.K.Kunhalikutty on being elected to Lok Sabha.