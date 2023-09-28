Six arrested on charge of attacking resort owner at Kovalam

September 28, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kovalam police arrested six persons for allegedly trespassing into a resort at Kovalam and assaulting its owner recently. The police identified the accused as Vipin of Venganoor, Venu of Mulloor, Bipin Kumar of Muttakkad, and Malik, Viji and Manoj of Kovalam. Incensed over being scolded for loitering in front of the resort, the gang attacked the owner and manhandled some employees after barging into the restaurant in the property. The accused persons have been remanded to judicial custody.

