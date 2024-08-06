ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested on charge of assaulting transwoman in Kerala

Updated - August 06, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - August 06, 2024 11:04 am IST - KOCHI

The case was registered on a complaint by the transwoman.

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Central police have arrested six persons on charge of assaulting a transwoman near Valanjamabalam Temple on Monday around 1 a.m.

The case was registered on a complaint by the transwoman. According to the petitioner, the accused hurled verbal abuses at her and her acquaintances. Besides, the petitioner was allegedly assaulted by the accused injuring her.

Kerala woman arrested for assaulting mother-in-law

The accused was nabbed after the Central police launched a probe led by inspector Aneesh Joy. The arrested were identified as Roshith Chandran, 22, Ramshad B, 18, Vishnu Nath, 18, Arjun V.P., 23, Fidal Babu, 19, and Adarsh Shiju, 21. All except Adarsh, a resident of Ernakulam, were from Kannur.

The arrested were produced before the court and remanded.

