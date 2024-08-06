GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six arrested on charge of assaulting transwoman in Kerala

The case was registered on a complaint by the transwoman.

Updated - August 06, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - August 06, 2024 11:04 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Central police have arrested six persons on charge of assaulting a transwoman near Valanjamabalam Temple on Monday around 1 a.m.

The case was registered on a complaint by the transwoman. According to the petitioner, the accused hurled verbal abuses at her and her acquaintances. Besides, the petitioner was allegedly assaulted by the accused injuring her.

Kerala woman arrested for assaulting mother-in-law

The accused was nabbed after the Central police launched a probe led by inspector Aneesh Joy. The arrested were identified as Roshith Chandran, 22, Ramshad B, 18, Vishnu Nath, 18, Arjun V.P., 23, Fidal Babu, 19, and Adarsh Shiju, 21. All except Adarsh, a resident of Ernakulam, were from Kannur.

The arrested were produced before the court and remanded.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.