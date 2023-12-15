ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested in robbery case

December 15, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Meenangadi police arrested six persons on Thursday in connection with the alleged robbery of two car passengers.

The arrested are Kuttappan alias Jigil, 35, of Cherukunnu, R. Anil Kumar, 33, of Pariyaram, P.K. Jithin, 25, of Padunilam, Amal Bhargavan, 26, of Koodali, Ajith Kumar, 33, of Pariyaram, and R. Akhilesh, 21, of Pallipoyil in Kannur.

They were arrested on a complaint by Makhbool of Ekaroor and Nazar of Eengapuzha in Kozhikode.

The alleged incident took place on December 7 at Meenangadi while the duo were travelling in a car from Chamarajnagar in Karnataka to Kozhikode. The accused intercepted the vehicle by following in three cars and allegedly looted ₹20 lakh from them, the police said.

