GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six arrested in robbery case

December 15, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Meenangadi police arrested six persons on Thursday in connection with the alleged robbery of two car passengers.

The arrested are Kuttappan alias Jigil, 35, of Cherukunnu, R. Anil Kumar, 33, of Pariyaram, P.K. Jithin, 25, of Padunilam, Amal Bhargavan, 26, of Koodali, Ajith Kumar, 33, of Pariyaram, and R. Akhilesh, 21, of Pallipoyil in Kannur.

They were arrested on a complaint by Makhbool of Ekaroor and Nazar of Eengapuzha in Kozhikode.

The alleged incident took place on December 7 at Meenangadi while the duo were travelling in a car from Chamarajnagar in Karnataka to Kozhikode. The accused intercepted the vehicle by following in three cars and allegedly looted ₹20 lakh from them, the police said.

Related Topics

Kerala / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.