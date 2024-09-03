Six arrested in Operation P-Hunt

The police arrested six people and registered 37 cases as part of its Operation P-Hunt Statewide drive against online child exploitation and child pornography.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offenders were nabbed from Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam City, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode Rural, and Kasaragod police district limits. The investigators also seized 173 electronic devices in the raids.

In addition to the criminal cases, 107 reports were registered under Section 106 (Power of police officer to seize certain property) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Searches were undertaken across 455 locations, with Malappuram witnessing raids in 60 locations and the seizure of 23 devices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.