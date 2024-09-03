GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six arrested in Operation P-Hunt

Published - September 03, 2024 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested six people and registered 37 cases as part of its Operation P-Hunt Statewide drive against online child exploitation and child pornography.

The offenders were nabbed from Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam City, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode Rural, and Kasaragod police district limits. The investigators also seized 173 electronic devices in the raids.

In addition to the criminal cases, 107 reports were registered under Section 106 (Power of police officer to seize certain property) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Searches were undertaken across 455 locations, with Malappuram witnessing raids in 60 locations and the seizure of 23 devices.

