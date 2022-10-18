Six arrested for hosting rave party in Kannur, drugs seized

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested six persons who were attending a rave party and seized drugs found in their possession at Ramanthali, near Payyanur, here Tuesday early morning.

The arrested have been identified as K.K. Anwar (32), K.P. Rameez (27), Yusuf Asainar (27), M.K. Shafique (32), V.V. Huseeb (28) and C.M. Subhah (21) of Ramantali North Haji Road. All the six were nabbed from the house where Anwar was residing.

According to the police, the arrests were made after they had received a complaint from nearby residents about loud music and shouting at midnight. The police found MDMA, ganja and hookahs made by them and seized these items.