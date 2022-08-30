Six arrested for honey-trapping industrialist in Kerala

Gang swindles money, gold: police

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD
August 30, 2022 21:16 IST

The police arrested a six-member gang for honey-trapping an industrialist here on Tuesday. The gang had allegedly swindled money and gold from the industrialist.

Those arrested were Devu, 24, her husband Gokul Deep, 29, Sharat, 24, Ajit, 20, Vinay, 24, and Jishnu, 20.

According to the police, the gang enticed the industrialist from Iringalakuda to a rented house at Yakara here, and robbed him of his gold chain and cash. The man escaped from their vehicle as they were taking him forcibly to Kodungallur.

The police said the gang robbed him of a gold chain of four sovereigns, his car, mobile phone, debit and credit cards, and some cash.

The honey trap took place through Instagram. Sharat from Kottayam met the industrialist on Instagram and started befriending him pretending to be a woman. Once they became friends, Sharat hired Devu and Gokul Deep, and Devu started sending voice messages to the industrialist.

He was later enticed to the rented house at Yakara where Sharat’s friends threatened him in the name of moral policing.

The police said they were investigating the case.

