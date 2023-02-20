ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested during protest in Kozhikode

February 20, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested six persons including Kerala Students Union (KSU), Youth Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers who tried to wave black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attempted to interrupt his journey in the city.

Four of the protesters were arrested when they tried to wave black flag when the Chief Minister was on his way to the Government Guest House. The other two who were reportedly planning to stage a sit-in in the area were arrested ahead of the arrival of the Chief Minister at the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda.

There were also alleged attempts to manhandle police officers who swung into action during the protest. However, no one sustained serious injuries.

The protesters demanded that the government revoke the newly introduced taxes in the State Budget. They also alleged that the police were trying to suppress democratic protests.

