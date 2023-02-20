HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six arrested during protest in Kozhikode

February 20, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested six persons including Kerala Students Union (KSU), Youth Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers who tried to wave black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attempted to interrupt his journey in the city.

Four of the protesters were arrested when they tried to wave black flag when the Chief Minister was on his way to the Government Guest House. The other two who were reportedly planning to stage a sit-in in the area were arrested ahead of the arrival of the Chief Minister at the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda.

There were also alleged attempts to manhandle police officers who swung into action during the protest. However, no one sustained serious injuries.

The protesters demanded that the government revoke the newly introduced taxes in the State Budget. They also alleged that the police were trying to suppress democratic protests.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.