Six arrested after alleged skirmish among CPI(M) activists in Kochi

Updated - October 07, 2024 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) Poonithura local committee member and branch secretaries were among the six arrested by the Maradu police in connection with an alleged skirmish among party activists at Petta Junction after a local committee meeting on Saturday night.

Poonithura local committee member K.A. Suresh Babu, 62, Suraj Babu, 34, Suraj, 36, Baiju, 38, Saneesh, 39, and N.K. Sunilkumar, 44, were the ones arrested from their homes in the early hours of Sunday. They were produced in court and remanded.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday around 9 p.m. Nine persons, including party local secretary P.R. Satyan, were injured in the melee reportedly between activists from the official side and those opposed to it. All the arrested were from the camp against the official side.

The accused were arrested on non-bailable charges for allegedly assaulting the Poonithura local committee member and Poonithura Service Cooperative Bank president Anilkumar.

CPI(M) sources said those responsible for the incident would be stripped of their party membership. However, they added that the issue remained to be discussed yet.

Published - October 07, 2024 10:17 pm IST

