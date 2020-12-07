Sivasankar withdraws his bail application

KOCHI

07 December 2020

HC is scheduled to consider his bail plea today

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday withdrew his bail application filed before the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, as a bail application is pending before the Kerala High Court.

When the case of diplomatic channel gold and dollar smuggling cases came up for the consideration of the court, counsel for the accused sought to postpone the case as the High Court was scheduled to consider his bail application in a case booked by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. The counsel withdrew the bail application after the Economic Offence Court refused to accept the plea for postponing the case.

The Customs opposed a bail application of Mr. Sivasankar stating that he had revealed crucial information that he had withheld earlier. Mr. Sivasankar, who was produced before the court, was released in judicial custody.

Customs officials handed over to the court in a sealed cover what they claimed incriminating evidence against the former top bureaucrat. Copies of the WhatsApp messages and SMS extracted from the digital devices of those accused in the case were there in the sealed cover, according to sources.