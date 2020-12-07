Sivasankar withdraws bail plea from Economic Offences Court

M. Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, withdrew his bail application, which was filed at the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, on Monday.

The plea was withdrawn as a bail application was pending before the Kerala High Court.

The Customs opposed the bail application of Sivasankar by stating that he had revealed crucial information, which he had withheld earlier.

Meanwhile, the Customs has approached the Union Ministry of External Affairs seeking permission to extend the investigation in UAE.

The smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel was carried out by the accused by establishing a camaraderie with the UAE Consulate General and others. Hence the investigation need to be extended to UAE, said K. Ramkumar, the counsel representing the Customs.