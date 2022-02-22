Sivasankar wasn’t given permission for book: CM
The government had not accorded permission to senior bureaucrat M. Sivasankar for his tell-all autobiography, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Tuesday.
Prior permission was not sought for the purpose, he said in a written reply given to a question raised by Najeeb Kanthapuram (IUML).
To another question by M. Vincent (Congress), Mr. Vijayan clarified the UAE gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh’s husband was not provided employment under the government’s K-FON project.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.