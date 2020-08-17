Sivasankar travelled abroad with Swapna, ED tells court

KOCHI

17 August 2020 23:36 IST

ED report says he was aware of the ‘dubious integrity’ of the accused

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the probe into the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, admitted that he had travelled abroad with accused Swapna Suresh on a couple of occasions.

He further admitted that Swapna started a joint account with a third person, from which proceeds of the crime were found, as per his instruction. These were mentioned in the remand report filed by the ED at the District Principal Sessions Court (Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Cases) in Kochi on Monday.

The report was filed by the ED in the court when Swapna, along with Sarith P.S. and Sandeep Nair, two other accused in the case, were produced upon the expiry of their 13-day custody period. The report said Mr. Sivasankar was ‘fully aware’ that the integrity of Swapna was ‘dubious’ and had meetings with her in the UAE when the State machinery was there for five days in October 2018 to seek flood relief assistance. The report also says that Swapna wielded ‘considerable influence’ in the office of the Chief Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

When Swapna was questioned on August 13, she revealed her association with Mr. Sivasankar. This led to a situation for further questioning of Mr. Sivasankar. The accused should be questioned further, the ED said in its petition.

The ED also stated that the three, along with another accused Faisal Fareed, had met in Dubai in August 2019. Of the 21 consignments containing gold sent via the diplomatic channel, 20 came from Dubai while one was from Abu Dhabi.

‘Cardiac issues’

Swapna’s counsel submitted that she developed chest pain while in ED’s custody and there was a slight variation in the ECG taken at the hospital. The doctor recommended an echo test. He requested a directive from the court for Swapna to be treated at the cardiology wing of General Hospital, Ernakulam. He submitted that Swapna had a history of cardiac problems.

The court remanded the accused persons in judicial custody till August 26 and issued a directive to Superintendent of Kakkanad District Jail to give all medical aid to Swapna. The court will hear the bail plea of Swapna on Tuesday.