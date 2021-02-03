Sivasankar released on bail

M. Sivasankar

M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, will walk out of the jail after being incarcerated for over 90 days as the Economic Offences Court granted him bail in the US Dollar smuggling case on Thursday.

The Kerala High Court had earlier granted him bail in a case booked by the Enforcement Directorate, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Economic Offences Court too had last week granted him bail in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case booked by the Customs as the agency could not file the complaint within the statutory 60 days.

Mr. Sivasankar can walk out of the district court at Kakkanad after furnishing the suerties prescribed by the court. The formalities for releasing him on bail will be completed after obtaining the order from the court, said a relative of Sivasankara, who was present in the court on the day.