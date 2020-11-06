Sivasankar leaked govt. info to Swapna: ED

In the net: M. Sivasankar being taken to a court in Kochi on Thursday.

KOCHI

06 November 2020

They are about LIFE Mission, K-Fon

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, shared confidential government information pertaining to the LIFE Mission and K-Fon projects with Swapna Suresh, second accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, for being passed on to Unitac Builders and Developers, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Unitac had allegedly paid huge amounts as commission to some of the accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

The ED made these revelations in an affidavit filed before the special court trying the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases here on Thursday.

According to the agency, the sharing of information was revealed when WhatsApp chats between Mr. Sivasankar and Swapna were extracted from their cell phones. The ED had searched the office and residence of the chairman and managing director of Pennar Industries Ltd., Hyderabad, on November 4 and recovered incriminating materials, which needed to be verified with the accused, it submitted.

The judge extended the custody of Mr. Sivasankar till November 11 and directed the agency to produce him before the court by 11 a.m. on the day.