Sivasankar cheated govt., says Minister

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran has lashed out at M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for ‘cheating the government.’ The Minister termed Mr. Sivasankar’s friendship with Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, an ‘inexcusable crime.’
At a press conference on Monday, Mr. Sudhakaran said that though Mr. Sivasankar’s link to the gold smuggling case was yet to be proved, he alone was to be blamed for his nexus with Swapna. “He cheated the government. What mistake did the government commit if Swapna had taken money from the contractors of Life Mission,” Mr. Sudhakaran asked.
Calling Mr. Sivasankar a ‘traitor,’ the Minister said the bureaucrat must be punished constitutionally for his wrongdoings. The State government had suspended him for his association with people involved in the smuggling case.
“The CPI(M) has always maintained good equations with IAS officers. The government cannot administer without them. However, the State is ruled by democratically elected governments, not IAS officers,” he said.
‘CM being targeted’
Criticising both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party for attacking Mr. Vijayan, the Minister said the Opposition was launching false campaigns against the government. They were targeting the Chief Minister. “Those close to the administration might have done things without Mr. Vijayan’s knowledge. Action has been taken against them,” he added.
The Pinarayi Vijayan government worked for the public, he said. But collective efforts were being made to conceal this from the people.
