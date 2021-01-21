Sivasankar arrested in dollar smuggling case

After booking him in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, the Customs on Thursday arrested M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, in the dollar smuggling case.
The Customs officials, who had secured an order for arresting him from the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, formally recorded the arrest of the suspended IAS officer. He is currently housed at the district jail, Kakkanad.
Mr. Sivasankar has been arraigned as the fourth accused in the case related to alleged smuggling of dollars worth nearly ₹1.30 crore by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, to the UAE.
Swapna Suresh and P.S. Sarith, the key accused in the gold smuggling case, have also been arraigned as the accused in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath