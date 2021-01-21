Sivasankar arrested in dollar smuggling case

After booking him in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, the Customs on Thursday arrested M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, in the dollar smuggling case.

The Customs officials, who had secured an order for arresting him from the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, formally recorded the arrest of the suspended IAS officer. He is currently housed at the district jail, Kakkanad.

Mr. Sivasankar has been arraigned as the fourth accused in the case related to alleged smuggling of dollars worth nearly ₹1.30 crore by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, to the UAE.

Swapna Suresh and P.S. Sarith, the key accused in the gold smuggling case, have also been arraigned as the accused in the case.