Sivasankar approaches CAT for speedy finalisation of disciplinary proceedings against him

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and now Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, M. Sivasankar has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal(CAT), Ernakulam Bench, seeking a directive to the State government to expedite and finalise the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him, before his retirement on January 31, 2023.

The tribunal has issued notice to the State government and posted his application for further hearing on November 14.

The government reinstated Mr. Sivasankar pending finalisation of the disciplinary action initiated against him. He was suspended in July 2020 for his alleged association with the prime accused in the UAE consulate-linked gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

He contended in his application that the proviso to Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, mandates that disciplinary proceedings ought to be laid before the expiry of 30 days from the date of the suspension order issued in contemplation of disciplinary proceedings. However, it had not been concluded even after the lapse of more than one year.

The State government has failed to consider his statements of defense and to take a call on whether to proceed further with the disciplinary proceedings or not. He had a right to a speedy conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him, he said in the petition. Besides, the government had rejected his request for voluntary retirement on the ground that disciplinary proceedings were pending against him.

He pointed out that despite having gone on leave, the government had cancelled the leave and placed him under suspension from July 17, 2020. The government took these decision purely on extraneous considerations and for political reasons. The media trial outside was strong enough to compel the government to place an innocent officer under suspension in order to quell the vitiated uproar of the media, he said. He pointed out that the suspension orders had referred to a report dated July 16, 2020, submitted by a committee comprising the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance). However, the report had never been furnished to him. It was seemingly issued without a due and proper inquiry and it was riddled with factual inaccuracies. Therefore the suspension orders were in direct violation of rule 7(b) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. He contended that the entire disciplinary proceedings were illegal and liable to be set aside.

He also sought to declare that he was entitled to count the period of illegal suspension — from July 17,2020 to January 4, 2022 — as duty period.