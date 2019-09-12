Sivaraman Cheriyanad passes away

Renowned writer Sivaraman Cheriyanad died on Thursday. He was 78.

Born on December 13, 1941 in Chengannur, he started his career as a high school teacher. Mr. Sivaraman wrote several novels, stories, children’s literature and so on.

In 1988, he received Abu Dhabi Sakthi Award. In 2009, he won A.P. Kalakkad Award. He bagged Kerala Sahithya Akademi scholarship in 1990-91, for his study on the works of writer Parappuram.

He had worked as State office-bearer of the Purogamana Kala Sahithya Sangham. Mr. Sivaraman had held the office of president of Sahithya Pravarthaka Co-Operative Society and vice president of A.R. Rajaraja Varma Memorial Committee.

Some of his works include Adhyeham, Koda, Tholu, Bhagavathitheruvile Kattu, Puthiya Padangal, Oru Pavam Kazhutha, Engane Oro Vidditham, Asidhara, Valiyavarude Maranam Valiya Maranam, Neethipeedathile Kurudan, Vietnam Kathakal, Kattinte Niram among others.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of the writer. Mr. Vijayan said that Sivaraman had brought village life into his works.

His funeral will be held at Chettikulangara later.