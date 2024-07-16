Sivankutty writes to Railways, seeks compensation for sanitation worker’s family

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has sent a letter to the Union Railway Minister demanding that the Indian Railways provide compensation for the family of sanitation worker N. Joy, who died after falling into the Amayizhanjan Canal. Speaking to press persons after visiting Mr. Joy’s house on July 16, the Minister said that the response of the Railways, which was responsible for the incident, was inhumane.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accident occurred at a place under the control of the Railways, which had also contracted an agency to remove the garbage. But, now the Railways is not ready to take responsibility,” he said.

He said that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reacted without fully understanding the incident. The Governor appears to be eager to blame the Corporation over the incident. Instead of issuing such statements, the Governor should have intervened with the Union government to ensure compensation for Joy’s family.

Meanwhile, the Labour Officer has also written to the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) seeking compensation to the family of Mr. Joy. The letter was issued following a field investigation as per the instructions of the Labour Minister. As the accidental death happened while he was working, Mr. Joy was entitled to compensation under the Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923, said the Labour Officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.