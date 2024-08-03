ADVERTISEMENT

Sivankutty to visit Wayanad on August 6

Published - August 03, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will visit Wayanad on August 6.

The visit is being conducted on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with an objective of resuming the education of school students in the disaster-hit region of Wayanad without delay.

Mr. Sivankutty will convene a meeting at Kalpetta guest house at 10 a.m. on August 6. Senior officials of the General Education department, heads of local self-government institutions, school authorities, and representatives of parent-teacher association will participate in the meeting, intended to prepare an action plan to resume classes for schoolchildren in the landslide-affected area.

Temporary spaces for study, psychological support, distribution of study material, curriculum reorganisation so that the disrupted schedule can be recouped and attention can be given to necessary subjects, online education possibilities, and plans for ensuring their health and safety will be taken up at the meeting.

Mr. Sivankutty convened an online meeting of department officials ahead of the meeting in Wayanad to discuss its arrangements. General Education Principal Secretary Rani George and Director of General Education Shanavas S. took part in the meeting.

