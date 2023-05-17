HamberMenu
Sivankutty takes a swipe at ‘absentee’ Tharoor

May 17, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With a year left for the general elections, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty appears to have fired the first salvo at Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, accusing him of “doing nothing”.

Mr. Sivankutty, who was joined by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Transport Minister Antony Raju at a press conference here on Wednesday, called the three-time MP a regular absentee at functions held in Thiruvananthapuram.

While criticising the Opposition boycott of the taluk-level adalats organised as part of the ‘Ente Keralam’ programme, he claimed both MPs from the district (Shashi Tharoor and Adoor Prakash, who represents Attingal constituency) had failed in their duties.

“Since his (Mr. Tharoor’s) re-election, he might have participated in merely a handful of functions. He has not been able to bring any project to the constituency. We are unaware of where his funds (under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development scheme) go. He has never called any of us to share his views or concerns regarding any local issues. He may be under the impression that he can win any poll despite doing nothing,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

