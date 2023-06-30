Sivankutty opens Kathotsavam for pre-primary schools

June 30, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Friday inaugurated Kathotsavam 2023, a programme being organised in all pre-primary schools in the State.

Novel projects would be implemented for strengthening the pre-primary sector, the Minister said at a function at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom. The General Education department was already implementing pre-school education that was scientific and based on mother tongue. The developments in the pre-primary sector in the State were becoming a model for the country.

Nearly 650 pre-primary schools in the State had been transformed into model institutions. Another 500 would also be upgraded to model pre-primary institutions by the end of this academic year as part of the Varnakoodaram project, he said.

Kathotsavam would be completed in schools by creating wide-ranging possibilities. It aimed at creating new traditions of story-telling, reading stories, and story presentation. It would not only help students’ language development but also help improve other development indicators. The mental and physical abilities that students gained during the pre-school period was what built strong foundations for their education in the years ahead. It was expected that programmes such as Kathotsavam would take the pre-primary sector to greater heights, Mr. Sivankutty said.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala Director A.R. Supriya spoke.