Sivankutty meets CBSE, ICSE officials

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty convened a meeting of CBSE and ICSE officials in the State on Friday.

Detailed discussions were held on children’s safety, protection of health, facilities to be arranged for special children, recognition for CBSE schools, various scholarships, activities against substance abuse, and cyber safety.

The Minister directed that steps be taken to make these activities effective this academic year.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. said at the meeting that an action plan on school safety was being prepared by the General Education Department. CBSE and ICSE schools could convey their opinion and recommendations on it, he said.

The CBSE regional director and other representatives, and those from ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya áttended the meeting.