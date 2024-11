Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has directed the Director of General Education (DGE) to investigate an incident in which a class VI student of MT Upper Primary School, Thuruthikkara, Kollam, sustained injuries after falling into a well on the school premises. The DGE has been asked to submit a report without delay. The Minister spoke to the child’s father and the authorities of the hospital where the child has been admitted for treatment.

