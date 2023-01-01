ADVERTISEMENT

Sivagiri pilgrimage: revival of Guru’s battle against social injustices need of the hour: K. Radhakrishnan

January 01, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Devaswom Minister was inaugurating the valedictory conference of the 90th pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Math

The Hindu Bureau

That casteism and untouchability persists even today after 75 years of Independence underscores the need for reviving the battle against social injustices launched by Narayana Guru, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was inaugurating the valedictory conference of the 90th pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Math. It was Narayana Guru who acquainted the people with progressive ideas, Minister for Transport Antony Raju, who presided over the event, said.

Narayana Guru remains an inspiration for the entire world, CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan said. His philosophy was anchored firmly on the concept of social development, he said.

The influence of Sree Narayana Guru has been critical in preventing the influx of communalism into Kerala, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said, inaugurating a meet of Sree Narayana institutions organised in connection with the event. His philosophy encompassed a clear vision of the world, Mr. Balagopal said.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, who presided, said it was Narayana Guru whose interventions were crucial in acquainting the society with the concept of equality.

BJP state president K. Surendran said certain forces were trying to hijack the philosophy of the Guru.

Values are important for guaranteeing social justice, and it was Narayana Guru who explained in the most beautiful terms what those values were, noted film director and chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Shaji N. Karun said.

