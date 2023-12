December 16, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

V. Joy, MLA, on Friday chaired a meeting to assess the preparedness of various government departments for this year’s Sivagiri pilgrimage. The maintenance works of roads leading to Sivagiri Madhom are in the final stages. The Varkala municipality is coordinating the cleaning activities in the region ahead of the pilgrimage. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be running more services from various points in the district.