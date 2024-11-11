Sivagiri pilgrimage days to be increased from this year

The Sivagiri pilgrimage this year will begin on December 15 and conclude on January 5 next year.

The number of days of the pilgrimage have been increased considering the sharp increase in the participation of pilgrims from different parts of the country, V. Joy, MLA, has said. He was speaking at a meeting convened here on Monday to assess the preparations ahead of the pilgrimage.

Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to arrive at Sivagiri on December 30, 31 and January 1, 2025, the most important days of the pilgrimage. The expanded window will allow pilgrims to choose a convenient period to participate in special pujas and avoid the rush on these days.

District-level officials of the Health, Police, Public Works and Electricity departments participated in the meeting. Steps to be taken by each department ahead of the festival were discussed and instructions issued.

Sivagiri Dharma Sangham president Satchidananda Swamy, general secretary Shubhangananda Swamy, Pilgrimage Committee secretary Rithambarananda Swamy, Adoor Prakash MP, Varkala municipal chairperson K.M. Laji, block panchayat president Smitha Sundaresan, District Collector Anu Kumari and other officials participated in the meeting.

