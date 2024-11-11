 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sivagiri pilgrimage days to be increased from this year

The pilgrimage will begin on December 15, 2024 and conclude on January 5, 2025

Published - November 11, 2024 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sivagiri pilgrimage this year will begin on December 15 and conclude on January 5 next year.

The number of days of the pilgrimage have been increased considering the sharp increase in the participation of pilgrims from different parts of the country, V. Joy, MLA, has said. He was speaking at a meeting convened here on Monday to assess the preparations ahead of the pilgrimage.

Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to arrive at Sivagiri on December 30, 31 and January 1, 2025, the most important days of the pilgrimage. The expanded window will allow pilgrims to choose a convenient period to participate in special pujas and avoid the rush on these days.

District-level officials of the Health, Police, Public Works and Electricity departments participated in the meeting. Steps to be taken by each department ahead of the festival were discussed and instructions issued.

Sivagiri Dharma Sangham president Satchidananda Swamy, general secretary Shubhangananda Swamy, Pilgrimage Committee secretary Rithambarananda Swamy, Adoor Prakash MP, Varkala municipal chairperson K.M. Laji, block panchayat president Smitha Sundaresan, District Collector Anu Kumari and other officials participated in the meeting.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.