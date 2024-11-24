 />

Sivagiri Madhom’s all-religion conference in Vatican

Chief Minister releases logo for the event

Published - November 24, 2024 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The logo for the all-religion conference:

As part of the centenary celebrations of the all-religion conference organised by Sree Narayana Guru in Aluva, the Sivagiri Madhom is set to host an all-faiths conference in Vatican on November 29 and 30.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the logo for the event here on Saturday. The logo was formally received by Sivagiri Madhom president Swami Sachidananda and general secretary Swami Subhangananda.

2024 marks the centenary of the inter-faith conference held at Aluva under Narayana Guru’s leadership. The all religion conference at Vatican is scheduled for November 29 and 30, marking a significant milestone in the centenary celebrations, a statement said.

The Vatican event apart, the Sivagiri Madhom has plans to organise similar conferences across the globe to promote interfaith dialogue and harmony.

The logo was unveiled at the Chief Minister’s official residence. Swami Veereswarananda, secretary of the Organising Committee; V.S. Santhosh Kumar, chairman, Amma Charitable Trust; Unnikrishnan Kunnath, CEO, Crest Media House; artist Dipukumar Soman, and Biju Bhaskar, director of the Organising Committee, were present.

