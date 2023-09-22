Sivagiri Madhom condemns caste discrimination against Radhakrishnan

September 22, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust (SNDST) president president Swamy Sachidananda has condemned the caste discrimination meted out to Devaswom Board Minister K. Radhakrishnan at a Malabar Devaswom Board temple in the Kannur district early this year.

The Sivagiri Madhom head called for legal action against the priests allegedly involved in the incident. He said civil society should rekindle the spirit of Renaissance leaders and social reformers to extinguish the lingering embers of caste discrimination in Kerala society. He was speaking on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru’s Maha Samadhi observation at Sivagiri.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian also echoed a similar sentiment. Meanwhile, Mr. Radhakrishnan met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and briefed him about the incident. A social organisation has petitioned the government to prosecute the perpetrators under the SC/ST laws.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the Guru as a social reformer who used humanism to counter and defeat the caste system. In a Facebook, he said the Seer’s message had contemporary relevance.

