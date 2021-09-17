Sivadasan Nair’s suspension withdrawn

Thiruvananthapuram

17 September 2021 19:57 IST

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday withdrew the suspension of its senior leader and former MLA K. Sivadasan Nair for publicly expressing displeasure over the selection of party's district chiefs.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said the explanation given by Mr. Nair was satisfactory and his service was required for strengthing the party. Mr. Nair and former KPCC general secretary K.P. Anil Kumar were “temporarily” suspended from the party on August 29 alleging “lack of discipline.”

Mr. Kumar had quit the Congress and joined the CPI(M).