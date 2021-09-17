Kerala

Sivadasan Nair’s suspension withdrawn

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday withdrew the suspension of its senior leader and former MLA K. Sivadasan Nair for publicly expressing displeasure over the selection of party's district chiefs.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said the explanation given by Mr. Nair was satisfactory and his service was required for strengthing the party. Mr. Nair and former KPCC general secretary K.P. Anil Kumar were “temporarily” suspended from the party on August 29 alleging “lack of discipline.”

Mr. Kumar had quit the Congress and joined the CPI(M).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 7:58:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sivadasan-nairs-suspension-withdrawn/article36520336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY