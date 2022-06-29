Sivadasa Menon cremated with full State honours at Manjeri in Malappuram

Condolence meeting held at Indira Gandhi Memorial Bus Terminal at Manjeri

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paying his last respects to veteran CPI(M) leader and former Minister T. Sivadasa Menon at Manjeri in Malappuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Condolence meeting held at Indira Gandhi Memorial Bus Terminal at Manjeri

The mortal remains of veteran CPI(M) leader and former minister T. Sivadasa Menon were cremated with full State honours at his daughter’s house at Manjeri on Wednesday.

Menon died of age-related illnesses at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday. He was 90. He was living with his daughter at Manjeri after retiring from active politics. He had been a minister for two terms in the Left Democratic Front government under E.K. Nayanar in 1987 and 1996.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his last respects and laid a wreath for the State on the veteran leader’s body. He consoled his daughters Lakshmi and Kalyani.

The others who paid their tribute to Menon included Assembly Speaker M.B. Rajesh, Local Administration Minister M.V. Govindan, Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty, Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman, Minister for SC/ST Development K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Industry P. Rajeeve, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, NORKA-Roots vice chairman P. Sreeramakrishnan, Indian Union Muslim League district secretary U.A. Latheef, MLA, and District Collector V.R. Premkumar.

Minister Abdurahiman inaugurated a condolence meeting held at Indira Gandhi Memorial Bus Terminal at Manjeri.