Situation turning serious in State, says Pinarayi

The situation involving COVID-19 is turning out to be quite serious in the State and the scene in Thiruvananthapuram, which seems to be having the highest disease dissemination, is much graver, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
Thiruvananthapuram has been consistently reporting the highest number of cases daily and on Tuesday also, 681 new cases were reported.
The district accounts for 18% of the active cases in the State, with 7,344 cases, and 32% of the deaths in the State, having reported 186 deaths till date.
Active cases are climbing in all districts and have entered four-digit figures, except in Wayanad and Idukki, where the numbers are still lower than 1,000.
Mr. Vijayan said that despite the seriousness of the situation, Opposition parties continued to upstage the disease containment activities of the Health Department through unruly assembly and violent protests.
101 police personnel
While avoiding crowded gatherings was one of the primary prevention methods against COVID-19, those organising strikes seemed uncaring, Mr. Vijayan said.
He said that 101 police officials, who had been deployed to check law and order in all districts, had tested positive following the strikes and commotion on the streets in the past week. It was very unfortunate that the very people who had been deployed by the government to be at the forefront of COVID containment activities were contracting infection because of the irresponsible manner in which some had chosen to act, he said.
