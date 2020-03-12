Situation of stranded Malayalis worsen

KOCHI

12 March 2020 20:01 IST

Fiumicino International Airport likley to be closed

The situation of 40-odd Malayalis stranded at the Fiumicino International Airport in Rome for the third consecutive day was rapidly deteriorating with reports of imminent closure of the airport adding to their cup of woes.

They were supposed to board the flight to Kochi on Tuesday afternoon but were allegedly turned away for want of medical certificates vouching that they were not infected by COVID-19.

“We have been told that the airport will be shut down on Friday and that the first terminal has already been closed. We have been waiting in front of the check-in counter 252 of the Emirates airline in the third terminal since our journey was disrupted. Our window for a safe exit is fast disappearing,” said Abhijit K.S, who had even checked in and was on the verge of boarding when he was turned away by the airline on Tuesday.

He said it was a painful sight to see people from other nations leaving the airport for their homes, while they were left staring at an uncertain future like abandoned refugees. “We have knocked at every door, including the offices of the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. But still there is no clarity about our fate. Please do something to get us back to our home,” he said while talking to The Hindu over phone.

Among the Malayalis stranded at the airport were a two-month-old child, two and three year old children, pregnant lady, and the aged.

Santhosh Antony, another stranded passenger, said the government should have at least verified with the embassy concerned as to whether conducting tests and issuing certificates were possible before setting such a condition for permitting entry. “We are willing to undergo all tests and quarantine back home. But please let us in,” he said.

With no food available in the airport, they were dependent on the food arranged by the Malayali community. “We have been hearing about the imminent arrival of a medical team from India since yesterday and we are still waiting,” Mr. Antony said.

A few chairs in the terminal being the only means to relax, passengers were taking turns sitting even as they desperately clutched on to the hope that they may eventually be able to make their way back home.