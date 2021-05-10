Situation normal at Talapady checkpost

Kasaragod

10 May 2021 22:40 IST

The Talapady checkpost on the Kerala-Karnataka border had grabbed national attention when it was blocked in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

It was a nightmare for people who tried to cross the border. However, the situation has now become normal with people and traders having proper identity cards and valid certificates able to cross the checkpost.

K. Ahmed Sheriff, president, Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, said that the situation is much better now. There has been no blockade and traders are able to easily move across the border.

Abdul Rahman, a nearby resident, said that since there is a lockdown, people are not venturing out unnecessarily. Meanwhile, the district administration has deputed panchayat officials and members to keep a check on people who travel between the States through seven small roads that cross through different panchayats here.