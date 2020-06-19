Situation in Kannur critical: Jayarajan

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has warned that the situation in Kannur is critical and people should take precautions against contracting COVID-19.
The contact list of the excise driver who died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, on Thursday was extensive, the Minister told media at the Collectorate here on Friday.
‘Be on alert’
He had visited several places and also played football. There should be a proper investigation into the cause of his death. “So far there is no community spread, but people should be on alert and adopt preventive measures,” Mr. Jayarajan said.
He said the government insisted that COVID-19 tests should be conducted on non-resident Keralites travelling back home in Vande Bharat Mission flights as well as in chartered flights to ensure that the rest of the passengers did not get affected, as the positive passengers could be arranged to return in a separate flight.
Mr. Jayarajan said the government was firm on bringing back expatriates. However, it was found that most of the people returning from abroad had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
Risk on aircraft
He said it was inappropriate to bring back people together without testing as the risk of transmission was high in aircraft cabins.
Taking a dig at Opposition leaders, he said it was not the time to settle political scores. There should be proper interventions to save the people, he added.
