Situation entering peak stage in GCC nations

Despite imposing stringent measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the number of positive cases across the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have been rapidly increasing with hundreds of detection recorded with each passing day.

With economic activity coming to a grinding halt following the lockdown in West Asia, the Non Resident Indians, especially those from Kerala, are the worst-hit. “We have no idea when this lockdown will end. Initially, the government imposed the restrictions for 17 days. Now it is almost a month,” Hashim Ali, a resident in Riyadh, said.

The situation at labour camps in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar are getting worse. Shabby dormitories and unhygienic sanitary standards at some industrial areas are a cause of concern. Besides, flattening the pandemic curve has been the biggest challenge for all these governments.

Likewise, the condition of blue collar workers residing in thickly-populated areas are pathetic. Stranded Indians who had reached UAE on tourist visa are desperate to return. After COVID-19 pandemic subsides, many middle-class expatriates are planning to send their families back home.

As of Wednesday, Saudi Arabia recorded 12,772 cases with death toll touching 114; UAE has 8,238 cases with 52 deaths; Kuwait 2,248 cases with 13 deaths, Qatar 7,141 cases with 10 deaths, Bahrain 2,009 cases with 7 deaths, and Oman 1, 614 cases with 10 deaths.

Health authorities believe that the COVID-19 is likely to peak in the GCC countries only in the first week of May based on various projections.

Ramping up efforts, however countries such as UAE is close to conducting nearly 10 lakh tests. “At present, only persons showing symptoms and elderly are being tested. Others also opt to take paid tests costing 550 Dirhams (approximately ₹11,450),” said P. Noushad, an IT professional awaiting the COVID-19 result, in Dubai.

The UAE has planned to convert government buildings, warehouses, exhibition halls, into medical facilities and educational institutions. Abu Dhabi is conducting free tests to workers in Mussafah industrial areas.

Meanwhile, Bahrain has extended the closure of most public recreational activity till May 7. Its government has converted a car park at Manama into a temporary intensive care unit with 130 beds. Hosting of Iftar banquets have also been banned. However, small family gatherings are allowed.

Oman, which has extended the lockdown in the capital Muscat to May 8, has also banned mass gathering for Ramzan. Already UAE and Saudi Arabia have banned mass prayers during the Islamic holy month.