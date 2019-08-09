Though there was a respite in rainfall, the flood situation continues to be grim in Pathanamthitta as the Pampa, Manimala, and Achencoil rivers remained in spate on Friday. There were reports of torrential rain in the forest interiors from where the rivers originate on Friday forenoon, posing more landslip threats.

The Irrigation Department has been keeping five shutters of the Moozhiyar barrage of the Kakkad hydro-electric project open from Friday morning owing to heavy inflow from the upper forest reaches. This has led to steady rise in the water level in the Kakkattar river leading to Pampa.

The Moozhiyar dam of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) too is almost full. The authorities are left with little option other than opening its shutters and releasing the excess water, if the inflow continues, according to official sources. Meanwhile, the flood waters have receded from the Pampa-Triveni at the foothills of Sabarimala. A major portion of the huge sand deposits in the Pampa too have been washed away into the downstream reaches.

However, the situation in the lower reaches of river Pampa at Ranni, Kozhencherry, and Aranmula too remained unpredictable on Friday.

Manimala overflows

The alarmingly swollen Manimala river breached its banks along many stretches by Friday afternoon. The landslips occurred near Eerattupettah and Mundakkayam too are said to have triggered further flooding of the Manimala, inundating many low- lying areas in the river basin.

Rumours on ‘new landslips’ in the interior forests have spread panic among people residing along the Pampa, Achencoil, and Manimala rivers, who are yet to recover from the devastating deluge of August last.

All granite quarries in the district have stopped operations till August 12 on the directions of the district administration so as to avert chances of landslips in the hilly areas.

The administration has opened seven relief camps at Thiruvalla and Mallappally taluks. A total of 204 people were shifted to these camps by Friday afternoon.

Forest Minister K. Raju, accompanied by Mathew T. Thomas and Chittayam Gopakumar, MLAs, convened separate official meetings at Adoor and Thiruvalla to take stock of the situation in the affected areas.

‘Well-equipped’

Mr. Raju said the government had taken every possible step to ensure safety of people in the flood-hit areas. A 25-member batch of National Disaster Response Force is camping in Pathanamthitta, besides the well-equipped teams of Fire and Rescue Services to swing into action as and when necessary, he said.

The Minister also interacted with the affected people camping at a relief camp opened at St. Thomas Higher Secondary School at Thirumoolapuram near Thiruvalla.