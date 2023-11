November 03, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Kozhikode

Ombudsman for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme V.P. Sukumaran will hold a sitting at the Kayakkodi grama panchayat office on November 8 to receive complaints related to the implementation of the scheme. Complaints related to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will also be accepted in files. For details, contact 9495354042.

