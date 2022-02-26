Sitaram Yechury to open CPI(M) State conference in Kochi on March 1

Around 450 delegates and observers to attend the meet

CPI(M) leaders K. Chandran Pillai, P. Rajeeve, and C.N. Mohanan during a press meet ahead of the CPI(M) State conference, in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The State conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] ahead of the 23 rd Party Congress in Kannur will be inaugurated by general secretary Sitaram Yechury at Marine Drive here on March 1.

Around 450 delegates and observers will take part in the conference in which the political organisational report will be presented by party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. A public meeting on March 4 will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Polit Bureau (PB) member. PB members S. Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, M.A. Baby, and G. Ramakrishnan will address the meeting, P. Rajeeve, Minister and chairman of the reception committee, told the media here on Saturday.

An artist giving finishing touches to sculptures of historical figures as part of an art history exhibition featuring major events in the history of Communism, at the venue of the CPI(M) State conference in Kochi. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

CPI(M) district secretary and convenor of the reception committee C.N. Mohanan said the conference and allied programmes would be held adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Various units have put up thousands of arches across the district to welcome delegates to the conference, while over 150 workers have been working day and night to ready the venue.

Among the associated programmes are an art history exhibition featuring landmark events in Communism globally and in the State, major agitations steered by women in Kerala, and the State’s achievements under various Left front governments. The Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC) will stage the iconic play, “Ningalenne Communistakki” (You made me a communist), after a gap of eight years. A seminar on ‘Constitution, federalism and secularism’ will be inaugurated by PB member Prakash Karat.

A cultural meet will be opened by PB member M.A. Baby. M.K. Sanoo, K. Satchidanandan, and Sunil P. Elayidom will attend.